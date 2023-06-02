Entertainment News Live: Vicky-Sara’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releasing today, actor shared this VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal shared this video

Vicky Kaushal has posted a video on his Instagram. The actor organized a surprise screening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for his fans in Indore. Posting the video, he wrote in the caption, Special screening, special people, special city!!! We gave a special gift to Indore. Screening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for our lovely fans. Thank you so much for giving us so much love. Now it’s everyone’s turn. Our film is about to release. Go watch the film… because if you love then what else do we need.

Shivangi Joshi’s new show promo out



The promo of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s new TV show Barsaatein has come out. Users are reacting on this. In this TV show of Ekta Kapoor, Shivangi will be seen in the role of a journalist. Please tell that for the first time both are sharing the screen.

