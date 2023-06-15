Enthused by NEET results, students take out march in Patna, two coaching students clash with each other, fight fiercely

Patna. There was a fierce fight between two groups of students in Buddha Marg of Kotwali police station. During this, sticks and sticks and kick-fists went on. The area turned into a battlefield and many students from both the groups were injured. Due to the fighting in the middle of the road, an atmosphere of chaos was created and the traffic was also disrupted, due to which the situation of jam was created.

Students fled as soon as the police arrived

On getting information about the incident, when the police reached, the students of both the sides ran away. At present, no party has made a written complaint in this regard. Kotwali police station in-charge Sanjit Kumar said that even if he does not receive a written complaint from any party, legal action will be taken by registering a case on the statement of the police. Investigation is also being done regarding the reasons.

Enthused by the better success in NEET, the students took out a march

Due to better performance in NEET, there was an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the students of Chaitanya Coaching and the students of the institute took out a bike march regarding this. The special thing is that none of the students had helmets and the policemen did not stop the march anywhere. Girl students also participated in the march. After this the group of students reached Buddha Marg. Where the students started a ruckus and started shouting slogans. On this, the students of Vidyapeeth Coaching Institute forbade him to do so and asked him to move ahead. The matter turned into an argument and a fight started between them. There was also a discussion in this matter that some students were also hurling abuses at the girl students of each other’s institute. Due to this the matter had turned into a fight. Police is investigating at every point.

There was no helmet on the head of the students.

It is said that the students who took out the march on the bike did not even have helmets on their heads. The traffic police will also take action against all these and will collect fine from the bike drivers. Traffic SP Puran Jha told that investigation is being done. Necessary action is being taken.

