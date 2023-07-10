Entire Gujarat drenched in 24 hours, heavy rains in 240 out of 249 tehsils

Ahmedabad, 10 July (Hindustan Times). It rained throughout Gujarat during the last 24 hours. After a good start to the monsoon, farmers are happy with the second round of heavy rains. Many districts have received 4 to 6 inches of rain during the last 24 hours. More than 5 inches of rain is reported in 5 tehsils, 4 inches in two tehsils, 3 inches in 10 tehsils, more than 2 inches in 28 tehsils and 1 inch in 59 tehsils.

Out of total 249 tehsils of the state, 240 tehsils have received information about rain. According to the Irrigation Department, new water has started arriving in 207 reservoirs of the state. According to the information received from the State Emergency Operation Center, in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, Santalpur in Patan recorded maximum rainfall of 7 inches in the state. At the same time, 6 inches of rain has been reported in Kotda Sangani. 147 millimeters (mm) in Mansa tehsil of Gandhinagar district, 132 mm in Abdasa in Kutch, 130 mm in Suigam in Banaskantha, 128 mm in Khambhalia in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 126 mm in Upleta in Rajkot, 119 mm in Talod of Sabarkantha and 119 mm in Junagadh. A total of 5 tehsils received an average of 5 inches of rainfall including 105 mm in Vanthali. Apart from this, 10 tehsils of the state received an average of 3 inches of rain. In this, 97 mm in Dehgam tehsil of Gandhinagar district, 89 mm in Gondal and Barwala of Botad of Rajkot, 88 mm in Chotila of Surendranagar, 83 mm in Gadda of Botad, 82 mm in Keshod of Junagadh and Vadgam of Banaskantha, Rapar of Kutch, Nadiad in Kheda and Kadi in Mehsana received 76 mm of rain.

p style=”text-align: justify;”>Apart from this, 28 tehsils of the state received an average of 2 inches of rain. In this, 74 mm in Prantij tehsil of Sabarkantha district, 73 mm in Vapi of Valsad, 72 mm in Mangrol, Rajkot and Dantiwada of Banaskantha in Junagadh, 70 mm in Kaprada and Dhansura of Aravalli in Valsad, 69 mm in Siddhpur of Patan, 69 mm in Radhanpur 66 mm, 64 mm in Jamkandorna, Dhoraji and Aravalli’s Baid of Rajkot, 63 mm in Jetpur of Rajkot, 62 mm in Maliya Hatina of Junagadh, 58 mm in Junagadh City, 58 mm in Junagadh City, 57 mm in Mendarda of Junagadh, Anand 56 mm in Khambhat and Satlasana of Mesana, 55 mm in Bhanwad and Morbi of Devbhoomi Dwarka, 54 mm in Kapadwanj of Kheda, 53 mm in Veerpur of Mahisagar, 52 mm in Jasdan of Rajkot and Palanpur of Banaskantha, 51 in Petlad of Anand. A total of 28 tehsils received more than 2 inches of rain, including 50 mm in Dharampur and Danta of Banaskantha in Valsad.

According to the department, so far Gujarat has received 44 per cent rainfall of the season. Kutch has received 112 per cent rainfall in two rounds. Saurashtra has received 63 per cent of the rains of the recent season. Apart from this, 45 per cent rains have been received in North Gujarat, 32 per cent in South Gujarat and 30 per cent in Central Gujarat.