Entry of vehicles between Sirmtoli to Patel Chowk will be closed from today, know what is the alternative route

The work of installing girder will be done in Sirmtoli flyover. Due to this, the entry of all types of vehicles from Sirmtoli to Patel Chowk will be closed from June 17 to July 5. During this, vehicles from Sirmtoli Chowk will go towards Patel Chowk via Sersa Stadium, Railway Recruitment Board and Ranchi Railway Station and will go towards Sirmtoli via this route.

However, people living in this road can come and go with vehicles. In this regard, Traffic SP Haris Bin Zaman said that the company making Sirmtoli flyover had given an application and demanded the deployment of traffic police to run the traffic system smoothly. Traffic SP told that there is deployment of traffic police from east near Sirmtoli Chowk, Railway Recruitment Board and Patel Chowk. More traffic police will be deployed as per the requirement. Apart from this, if there is a problem of jam, the campaign team of Chutia traffic station will camp there.

There is a plan to make an underpass from Kachari to Nucleus Mall



JUDCO is preparing a plan to construct an underpass from Kachari Chowk to Nucleus Mall located in Jail Chowk. For this, it is being considered to shift the temple located at Kachari Chowk to the nearby government land. It has been decided to construct an underpass as part of the widening plan of alternative roads connecting Albert Ekka Chowk. For this, the task of making DPR has been given to the consulting company Mass and Voice of Delhi.

The consulting company is also planning to four-lane the road from Kachari to Albert Ekka Chowk and from Kachari to Dr. Zakir Hussain Park via Line Tank Talab. JUDCO has also directed the consulting company to prepare a plan to develop this area as a green zone. Also asked to make proper arrangements for parking.

Along with the widening of roads, utility duct will also be installed. There will be arrangements for electricity, water, optical fiber and other essential services. Recently, the Urban Development Department had also informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren about the proposed scheme.