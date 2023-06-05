Environment is being improved by making goods from cow dung

In view of the rapid changes in the climate and weather day by day and the increasing pollution towards the dangerous level, many people are doing the work of environmental protection in their own way. One such unique effort is that of Sneha Kumari, which is not only eco-friendly, but also emphasizes the concept of cow protection.

Hobby turned income source Rachna Priyadarshini

Sneha Kumari, a student of BSC third year, a resident of Jawahar Tola, had great attachment to nature and environment since childhood. Perhaps this was the reason that when his lawyer father’s business slowed down during the Corona period, he suggested him to do business. Father also liked this suggestion of daughter. He also wanted to do something that would be in the interest of the society and the environment.

Took training in many other cities including Nagpur

The idea of ​​the business was decided, but to know how to start it on the practical ground, Sneha’s father Sudhir Kumar went from his home town Arrah to Nagpur in Maharashtra and many other cities of the country. There he got information about people working in the field of environmental entrepreneurial projects, related techniques and raw materials etc., which helped him a lot in starting his business. After returning home, he told his daughter about this. Science student Sneha liked this idea very much in view of future possibilities including environmental protection and she decided to make her career in this direction.

Teaches to save cow dung instead of throwing it

According to Sneha, whenever she used to go to the cowshed, she would see cow dung being wasted there or flowing in the drain, then she used to think that despite being very important from the religious point of view in our country, cow dung is wasted in this way. . Why not use it in such a way that its wastage can be stopped and better alternatives can also be prepared from it. After a lot of thinking and watching many YouTube videos, he established ‘Goverdhan Go Seva Kendra Trust’ with the help of his father and started his startup business under the banner ‘Shiv Sugandha Enterprises’ under which Sneha Various types of products were started using cow dung.

Orders are being received from other cities including local market

Sneha says that initially some people made fun of her work, but she did not pay attention to it and continued with her work. Once when their family guru ji came to Arrah, Sneha’s father presented him a symbol of ‘Om’ made of cow dung, which he liked very much. He advised to take this work forward. Then people also came to know about its importance. Gradually, orders started coming from other cities including the local market. Right now Sneha has an advance order of 2.5 lakh diyas from Banaras, 20 thousand from Mirzapur, 50 thousand from Hyderabad and one lakh from Ara city in view of Diwali. The Mayor and SDO of Arrah have also assured to help them in furthering their work towards environmental protection.

So far 17 women have been made self-reliant

Sneha says that before molding cow dung into any kind of product, guar gum (a type of natural gum), Multani Mitti, rice flour and tamarind seed powder are added to it, so that it takes a solid and strong shape. Diyas, incense sticks, puja incense, key-rings, wall hangings, slippers, etc. are made from this mixture, the cost of which ranges from Rs.5 to Rs.1200. Sneha has so far trained a total of 20 people, including 17 women, for this work. Most of the sales of the products made by his startup have been done on the basis of mouth publicity till now. Orders are also available from Flipkart and WhatsApp. At present, Sneha earns Rs 1-1.5 lakh a month by investing 25 lakhs annually in this startup.