EPFO Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Exam date released, know eligibility, selection process, salary and other details

EPFO Stenographer Recruitment 2023: EPFO Stenographer exam date has been announced. Let us tell you that the exam will be conducted on 1 August 2023. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released a new EPFO ​​Stenographer notification for the recruitment process of EPFO ​​Stenographer post. In which a total of 185 vacancies have been released. In this article, you can check the application dates, selection process, vacancy and other details of EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment.

Let us tell you that the time for online application was given to the interested candidates from 27 March 2023 to 26 April 2023. After which the exam will be conducted on 1 August. Talking about the salary, the EPFO ​​Stenographer Salary for the selected candidates will be Rs.25,500 to Rs. 81,100 will be available.

EPFO Stenographer Latest Update

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization has announced the preliminary exam date for Stenographer exam. EPFO Stenographer exam date is 1st August 2023. Candidates can check the official notification below.

EPFO Stenographer Exam Date Notice 2023

Employees Provident Fund Organization has released the notification for EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment 2023. The application process started on 27 March 2023 and ended on 26 April 2023. Candidates can download the EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment Notification PDF by clicking on the direct link given below.

Download EPFO ​​Stenographer 2023 Detailed Notification

EPFO Stenographer 2023 – Highlights

Organization Name – National Testing Agency (NTA)

Post Name- Stenographer

Total Vacancies – 185

Application start date – 27 March 2023

Last date to apply – 26 April 2023

Date of issue of admit card – to be announced

Exam date – 1 August 2023

Result Date – Not decided yet

Job Category- Bank Clerk Job

EPFO Stenographer Vacancy 2023 (EPFO Stenographer Vacancy 2023)

For the EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment 2023 process, applications have been invited by the EPFO ​​to fill a total of 185 posts.

see category wise how many posts are vacant

UR- 74

EWR- 19

ST- 28

SC- 14

OBC (NCL) – 50

EPFO Stenographer State Wise Vacancies

State wise vacancies of EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment 2023 are given below

Jharkhand – 23

Karnataka – 55

Kerala – 33

Maharashtra – 20

Northeast – 27

Tamil Nadu – 16

Telangana – 16

EPFO Stenographer Application Process

For this, the process of applying online was started from March 27, 2023. While the last date to fill the form was 26 April 2023. The steps to apply for EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment 2023 were given as follows-

Direct Link to Apply Online for EPFO ​​Stenographer 2023

First of all you have to go to the official website of EPFO.

Go to the Careers page and click on “Apply Online for Recruitment to the Post of EPFO ​​Stenographer-2023”.

A new screen will open, select the tab “Click here for Registration”.

Enter the details like name, contact details and email address and click on submit.

A Provisional Registration ID and Password will be sent to your email address.

Candidate has to log in with registration ID and password and enter complete details like name, father’s name, address, date of birth, etc.

Candidates are required to attach all the necessary documents like SSC mark sheet, category certificate for reserved candidates and PWD certificate for PWD candidates.

Attach your recent photographs and signature. You can use Testbook Photo Cropping Tool to upload them in the required format.

Candidates must verify all the details before clicking on “FINAL SUBMIT”.

NO CHANGE WILL BE ENTERTAINED AFTER THE CANDIDATE CLICKS ON THE “FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON”.

Verify your details by clicking on “Validate your details”.

Modify details if required and click on “FINAL SUBMIT”.

You will be redirected to the payment page, and pay the required amount to appear in the exam.

Download and keep a print copy of the application form with you for future reference.

EPFO Stenographer Recruitment 2023 – Application Fee

Employees Provident Fund Organization has fixed some amount which every candidate has to pay at the time of filling the application form. The category-wise application fee for EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment 2023 is given below.

SC/ ST/ PWD, Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates – Nil

For all other categories – Rs.700/-

EPFO Stenographer Selection Process 2023

There will be two stages in the EPFO ​​Stenographer Exam. Candidates have to go through each and every stage to get the successful selection. These steps are as follows:

Written Examination

Computer Skill Test

EPFO Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023 (EPFO Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023)

Candidates who are willing to apply for EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment Notification 2023 they have to fulfill the eligibility criteria. Check required age limit and post-wise educational qualification for EPFO ​​Stenographer.

EPFO Stenographer Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 27 Years

EPFO Stenographer Educational Qualification

For the post of EPFO ​​Stenographer, candidates must have passed 12th level examination or its equivalent from a recognized board.

EPFO Stenographer Written Exam Pattern

In EPFO ​​Stenographer exam, questions will be asked from Reasoning Ability, English Language & Comprehension and General Awareness subjects. The official details regarding the number of questions, total marks and total time duration are given below.

Each multiple choice question carries 4 marks.

The question paper will be bilingual except for English Language and Comprehension.

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

epfo stenographer skill test

Dictation: Each candidate will be given 10 minutes at the rate of eighty words per minute. It will be operated on computer.

Transcription: Candidates will be given fifty minutes for English transcription and sixty five minutes for Hindi transcription on computer only.

EPFO Stenographer Salary 2023

Selected candidates on the post of Stenographer will get a good amount. Apart from the salary, some additional facilities will also be provided to the Stenographer. Read the article below to know more about the pay structure.

Pay Level – 4

Salary Limit – Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100

We hope that you have got all the useful information regarding EPFO ​​Stenographer Recruitment Notification 2023 from the details given here. If you have any doubt or query regarding Employees Provident Fund Organization Stenographer Exam just feel free to contact us. You can connect with Prabhat Khabar to prepare for any government exam in the best way.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Where, how to check, how to solve sample papers of class 10th, 12th t)EPFO Stenographer Recruitment 2023