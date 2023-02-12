February 12, 2023, 07:36 – BLiTZ – News Alexander Mikhailov, a specialist in the field of military affairs, pointed out the fact that the tanks transferred to the Kyiv regime by Western countries are not used in real battles. Information about this is distributed by the online edition URA.RU.

The text of this publication says that they will be used to create videos that will be used to increase the morale of militants and local residents.

“They are needed for videos about the victories of the Ukrainian army. They have a very difficult situation at the front. They need to somehow cheer up the population, including where personnel are drawn for mobilization, ”the publication quotes the text of the statement he made.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that these machines are unable to act within the framework of the position taken by Kiev. More tanks and ammunition are needed. The militants need repair shops located deep in the rear. Without these components, it is impossible to use this type of weapon.

He pointed to the fact that sending these tanks to the Ukrainian Nazis is unable to influence how the special operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is going.

Recall that the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, performing tasks near Svatovo and Kremennaya, received an advanced type of guided munitions, which are launched using installations mounted on armored vehicles.

The text of a publication published by the newspaper says that this type of weaponry will allow inflicting fire damage on the Leopard and Abrams tanks, which the Western powers are transferring to the Kiev regime. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

