Turkey is ready to make any contribution for peace in Ukraine on the basis of a ceasefire and negotiations. This was stated by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, on February 24 the TV channel reported Haber Turk.

“President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to make any contribution to the solution [конфликта на Украине] on the basis of a ceasefire, negotiations and the formation of peace in a situation since the beginning of which it has been a year, ”the message of the Office of the President of the country is quoted.

As specified, the politician thanked Zelensky for his solidarity with Ankara in connection with the earthquake.

The Turkish President has repeatedly advocated a speedy resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

So, in early February, Erdogan said that the supply of weapons by Western countries to Kyiv would not lead to a solution to the Ukrainian conflict. He stressed that this would “play into the hands of arms magnates.”

A month earlier, the Turkish leader confirmed his readiness to mediate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. In the same month, he held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the parties discussed, among other things, the situation around Ukraine.

Putin, in particular, drew attention to the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which relied on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors.

On January 10, Ankara announced plans to open a humanitarian corridor between the Russian Federation and Ukraine to help children, women and the wounded affected by the conflict. It was also reported that Turkey is ready to become a mediator in this matter.

Earlier, Moscow and Kyiv have already sat down at the negotiating table in Ankara. However, the meetings were interrupted due to the position of the Ukrainian side. The last round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Turkey took place on March 29, 2022.

Kyiv officially withdrew from contacts with Moscow in October last year. Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations.

In December, Putin assessed the likelihood of a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The Russian leader stressed that all conflicts one way or another end in negotiations.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues.