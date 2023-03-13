March 13 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to the website of the Estonian state broadcaster ERR, reported that the council of the NGO Slava Ukraini suspended sponsorship of the Ukrainian side due to suspicions of misappropriation of funds.

Two representatives of Ukraine repeatedly gave reasons to doubt their honesty, noted in Estonia and added that assistance would be resumed only after an audit.

Since the beginning of the NWO, the NPO has sent about 6.5 million euros to Kyiv.

