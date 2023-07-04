eSARAS: Mobile app for products made by women’s self-help groups, know its benefits

eSARAS mobile App for Women SHGs : The Government of India has introduced a mobile application to make the products made by Self Help Groups of women accessible to more and more people. The Union Rural Development Ministry introduced a mobile application for the sale of products made by women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

The ‘e-Saras’ app has been released for online sale of products made by women associated with self-help groups under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Voting will be done in elections through Mobile App, ECI is testing new technology

According to the information given by the Ministry, the e-Saras app has been conceptualized for the marketing of excellent and original handicrafts and handloom products. According to the PTI-language report, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh released this app. Along with this, he also inaugurated the E-Saras Fulfillment Center built in the Ministry’s office located in Janakpuri, Delhi.