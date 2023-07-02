Escort vehicle of former BJP state president crushed two in Motihari, mob thrashed jawan

Police vehicle hit the bike near Bankat DAV turn under Mofassil police station of Motihari, due to which uncle and niece riding on the bike were injured. Both were admitted to a private nursing home. Angered by the incident, people damaged the police vehicle and injured the driver by beating him. The driver is also being treated in the hospital. The incident took place on Sunday evening at around 3 pm. Among the injured are Munna Kumar of Dharmuhan of Mufassil police station and his niece Sanjana Kumari. The condition of both is said to be serious.

Police ended the jam

As soon as the information was received, a large number of police officers and jawans including Chatauni Police Station President Kanchan Bhaskar, Mufassil Police Station President Avnish Kumar controlled the access situation. After that, the road blockade was ended by persuading the angry people. It is said that the former BJP state president and daughter MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal was coming from Patna. Police officers and jawans went from the line for his Scott. During this, the bike rider was hit by the police car which was escorting Bettiah MP near Bankat DAV turn, injuring Munna and his niece sitting on the bike. The surrounding villagers surrounded the police vehicle, while the MP’s convoy moved forward.

Scott car collided with bike

Angry people vented their anger on the police vehicle. Broke the glass of the car by hitting with sticks. At the same time, the driver was thrashed fiercely, due to which he got injured. The Muzaffarpur-Bettiah road remained jammed near Bankat DAV turn for half an hour. Police Station President Avnish Kumar told that the situation is normal. The jam has been removed from the road. The condition of injured Munna is very serious. Doctors have referred him for better treatment after first aid. He is being sent to Patna for treatment.

What does the former state president of BJP say?

Former BJP state president cum Bettiah MP Sanjay Jaiswal told that my Scott is walking with me. Don’t know who has spread the rumor that my Scott car met with an accident, whereas there is no such thing.

what do police officers say

The former BJP state president was going from Patna to Bettiah. A car had gone for Scott from the police line, on which there were police officers and jawans. The bike collided with the police vehicle, due to which two people were injured. The miscreants have damaged the police vehicle and assaulted the driver. They are being marked. Legal action will be taken. -Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP, East Champaran