Establish criteria to be in top institutions, Governor CP Radhakrishnan said on the foundation day of BIT Mesra

Ranchi: Chancellor-cum-Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the chief guest of the function organized on the 69th foundation day of BIT (Birla Institute of Technology) Mesra, appreciated the important role of the Birla family in the field of education. He said that India’s oldest universities such as Nalanda and Takshashila had set records. He hoped that BIT Mesra would also set a benchmark for being one of the top institutes of the country.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan listed the achievements of the Birla family

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan while stating the achievements of the Birla family said that this family has played an important role in the development of India. Appreciated him for turning his vision into reality for the youth of India by setting up this prestigious institute. He mentioned the environmental impact of the technology and India’s stand on being one of the top countries promoting solar energy.

BIT Mesra’s 69th Foundation Day Celebration

BIT Mesra’s 69th Foundation Day function was organized at Birla Auditorium. The program was coordinated by Dr. Smriti Mishra, head of the Department of Architecture and Planning and coordinator Mrinal Pathak. The Chief Guest of the program was the Governor of Jharkhand and the Chancellor of the Institute, CP Radhakrishnan. Chief guest Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students and International Relations inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp. This was followed by the national anthem and the institute prayer. Professor Indranil Manna, Vice-Chancellor of the institute, welcomed the Governor of Jharkhand and alumnus and CEO of Silicon Interface and Infowave, Subhash Basu with a bouquet.

BIT Mesra Vice Chancellor Professor Indranil Manna told achievements

Alumni and Dean of International Relations Dr. Ritesh Kumar Singh delivered the welcome address. A lecture was delivered by Subhash Basu, an alumnus of the institute, appreciating the provisions provided by the institute. Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra Professor Indranil Manna addressed the people. He apprised the people about the achievements of the alumni of the institute. The Chairman of the Board of Directors made his point through a video format.

