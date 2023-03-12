News

Estonian MP Epler beats Trump as the politician with the worst haircut

By News Desk
Estonian EKRE MP Rein Epler was awarded the title of “politician with the worst haircut”, ahead of former US President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The rating was compiled by the reviewer of the publication Politico Paul Dallison.

“Epler obviously couldn’t decide what haircut he wanted, so he asked for them all. He looks like he’s wearing a helmet ready to fight, or perhaps since Epler and his group are far-right, his hairdresser is a refugee on a vengeance.

Last July, users of the social network Twitter ridiculed the new hairstyle of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In the comments, they compared the politician with the hero of Jim Carrey from the movie “Dumb and Dumber”.

Earlier, in July 2020, the Daily Mail drew public attention to the fact that Trump stopped dyeing his hair during the coronavirus pandemic and now appears in public with a gray head.

Such conclusions were made after a press conference at which he appeared with ash-colored hair, although some time ago they had a yellow tint.

