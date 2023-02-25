EU bans RT and Sputnik Arabic services as part of 10th round of anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union, as part of the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, banned the broadcasting of the Arab services Russia Today and Sputnik on the territory of its countries, writes TASS.

According to a statement from the EU Council, this is done to counter Russia’s attempts to misinform viewers, as well as to prevent manipulation aimed at “destabilizing its neighboring countries.” According to the EU leadership, RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic are under the direct or indirect influence of the Russian government and are used for military propaganda.

However, the EU Council clarified that the journalists of these channels, in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights, will be able to operate in the territory of the European Union and take interviews.