The countries of the European Union (EU) have approved a plan to transfer 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months. This was announced on March 20 by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“EU countries have agreed to provide 1 million shells over the next 12 months. We have a three step plan: €1bn for immediate deliveries, €1bn for joint purchases, setting up a commission to dramatically increase military manufacturing capabilities,” he tweeted.

The Strana.ua edition, for its part, calculated that this is an average of 83,333 shells per month. While maintaining the current situation at the front, 83.3 thousand shells per month, which the EU countries are ready to provide, is a little more than half of the needs of the Ukrainian army.

Earlier in the day, France Presse reported that EU countries had reached an agreement on a plan to supply Kiev with €2 billion in ammunition. This happened during a meeting of the Council of Foreign and Defense Ministers of the EU countries, which discussed a plan to supply Kiev.

Also on March 20, it was reported that EU states intend to increase their defense spending by one-third by 2025 – by €70 billion – compared to €214 billion in 2021.

On March 18, MEP from Ireland Claire Daly said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) consist of poorly trained mobilized people who leave the battlefield at the first opportunity. In this regard, the West should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, on March 16, Hungarian Foreign Ministry Secretary of State for Bilateral Relations Tamas Menzer accused members of the European Parliament and “Brussels bureaucrats” of fomenting the conflict in Ukraine. Budapest stands for negotiations and an immediate ceasefire, he said.

On March 14, the Council of the European Union increased the volume of the European Peace Fund by €2.2 billion, from which the European Union allocates funds for weapons for Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.