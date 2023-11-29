EU election expert mission collaborates with Bangladesh ahead of January 7 polls

In a diplomatic and democratic convergence, the European Union Election Expert Mission touched down in Dhaka, Bangladesh, today, marking a watershed moment in the trajectory leading to the country’s upcoming parliamentary polls. Comprising seasoned election experts, this delegation arrives with a multifaceted mission: to meticulously assess and actively support the electoral process, with a primary emphasis on ensuring transparency, fairness, and the strict adherence to democratic principles. The unfolding collaboration between the European Union (EU) and Bangladesh in this electoral venture signifies not only a diplomatic engagement but also a shared commitment to upholding the democratic ethos that forms the bedrock of both entities.

The day unfolded with a critical milestone as the European Union Heads of Mission engaged in an extensive and substantive discussion with Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal. This high-level exchange aimed to delve into a myriad of topics crucial to the forthcoming parliamentary elections, placing significant emphasis on the necessity of a free, fair, and inclusive electoral process.

The dialogue spanned various aspects, encompassing the minutiae of electoral preparations, the efficacy of voter registration procedures, the dynamics of election campaigns, and the pivotal role played by independent observers in ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process. The European Union experts sought not only a broad understanding but also nuanced insights into the proactive measures undertaken by Bangladesh’s election authorities to ensure the unblemished integrity of the electoral process, as well as the comprehensive inclusion of all eligible voters.

Throughout the exchange, two overarching themes emerged as central tenets: transparency and inclusivity. The European Union delegation underscored the profound significance of open communication channels, emphasizing the need to provide citizens with unfettered access to information regarding the electoral process. A transparent electoral process not only fosters public trust but also allows citizens to make informed decisions, thereby bolstering the very foundation of democratic governance.

Furthermore, the experts stressed the importance of cultivating an inclusive environment that encourages participation from all segments of society. Inclusivity in the electoral process is not merely a procedural necessity but a fundamental democratic principle. A truly representative democracy is one that reflects the diversity and plurality of its citizenry. The dialogue, therefore, aimed at understanding the measures in place to ensure that all eligible voters, regardless of demographic or socio-economic background, have equal access to the electoral process.

Beyond the immediate discussions on electoral preparations, the meeting also delved into the realm of capacity building. The European Union experts expressed their unwavering commitment to supporting Bangladesh in enhancing its electoral infrastructure and mechanisms. Capacity building is not just a technical enhancement but a collaborative exchange of best practices and experiences that contributes to the overall improvement of Bangladesh’s electoral system.

This exchange of expertise is envisioned to bring the electoral processes of Bangladesh more in line with international standards. The collaboration acknowledges that the strength of democratic institutions is contingent on their ability to adapt and evolve, incorporating the best practices from around the world. A robust electoral system, fortified through collaborative efforts, serves as the cornerstone of a resilient democracy.

In the spirit of openness and mutual respect, the European Union Heads of Mission acknowledged the challenges inherent in organizing and conducting free and fair elections. The Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner, in turn, provided insights into the nuanced landscape within which the electoral process operates. This frank exchange of challenges and potential solutions fosters a collaborative spirit, emphasizing that the success of an electoral process is not only in its seamless execution but in the ability to navigate and overcome challenges as they arise.

The collaborative approach extends beyond the immediate electoral process. It involves a commitment to continuous dialogue and problem-solving, recognizing that the democratic journey is an ongoing process of improvement and adaptation. The EU experts conveyed their willingness to engage in sustained efforts with Bangladeshi authorities, not only during the preparatory phase but also in addressing any challenges that may arise during the actual conduct of the elections.

The discussions also touched upon the broader context of international standards in electoral processes. The European Union, as a proponent of democratic values worldwide, emphasized the importance of ensuring that Bangladesh’s electoral processes align with internationally recognized standards. This alignment is not merely a matter of compliance but a shared responsibility to uphold the universal principles that underpin democracy.

The EU Heads of Mission reiterated their commitment to working closely with Bangladeshi authorities, offering both technical assistance and diplomatic support to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary elections are conducted in a manner that not only meets national expectations but also resonates with international benchmarks. This collaborative approach is grounded in the understanding that the success of one nation’s democracy contributes to the broader tapestry of democratic governance globally.

Beyond the technical aspects of electoral processes, the dialogue extended to the role of civil society and media in fostering a vibrant democratic landscape. The European Union experts sought to understand the dynamics of civil society engagement and the media’s role in disseminating information, ensuring accountability, and facilitating an informed electorate.

The engagement with civil society and media is integral to the broader democratic ecosystem. Civil society organizations serve as watchdogs, advocating for transparency and accountability, and contributing to the overall health of democracy. The media, as the fourth estate, plays a crucial role in informing citizens, providing a platform for diverse voices, and holding institutions accountable. The discussions, therefore, explored the measures in place to safeguard the autonomy and effectiveness of these pillars of democracy.

The dialogue also delved into the role of international observers in the electoral process. The European Union, known for its commitment to deploying observer missions in various parts of the world, emphasized the importance of their role in reinforcing the credibility of the electoral process.

International observers bring an impartial perspective, offering an external validation of the fairness and transparency of elections. The presence of such missions not only bolsters public confidence but also signals to the international community the commitment of a nation to democratic principles. The discussions, therefore, explored the extent to which Bangladesh welcomes and facilitates the work of international observers, ensuring their unimpeded access and ability to assess the electoral process comprehensively.

The arrival of the European Union Election Expert Mission in Dhaka and the subsequent comprehensive exchange with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal signify a robust commitment to collaborative diplomacy and the shared pursuit of democratic excellence. The discussions encapsulated a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from technical electoral preparations to the overarching principles of transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to international standards.

The collaborative synergy between Bangladesh and the European Union is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Beyond the immediate electoral process, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to the ongoing journey of democratic governance. The strength of democracy lies not only in the conduct of elections but in the continuous adaptation and improvement of democratic institutions, informed by international best practices and a commitment to universal democratic values.

As the European Union and Bangladesh embark on this collaborative journey, the world watches with keen interest, recognizing that the success of one democratic experiment contributes to the global tapestry of democratic governance. In an era where democratic values face diverse challenges, this collaborative engagement serves as a beacon, illuminating the path toward resilient, inclusive, and people-centric democracies.