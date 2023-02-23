February 23, 2023, 21:48 – BLiTZ – News

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya pointed to the fact that the stories of the European Union about good neighborly relations with the Russian Federation turned out to be a lie that was needed in order to carry out preparatory work for confrontation with Russia.

The diplomat shared this point of view in his speech before the Security Council. From the point of view presented by him, it follows that Moscow, before the start of the confrontation with the Kyiv regime, repeatedly called on the Western powers to approve a security treaty.

“They were all arrogantly rejected. Why do they need EU Brussels, which, through the Eastern Partnership policy since 2009, has promoted a completely different logic – about the need to break with Russia, put our common neighbors before a choice between Russia and the EU? ”, The politician asked.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine and Georgia, which have become pawns involved in attacks on the Russian Federation, have been most strongly influenced by the West. Despite this fact, the Georgian government realized that it should stop such actions in order to end the suffering of its own people. The Kyiv regime was unable to draw such conclusions.

Recall that Nebenzya, in his speech before the Security Council, drew attention to the fact that the European region has become a “colossus with feet of clay”, having lost access to energy supplies from Russia.

He drew attention to the fact that earlier the European Union was an organization created for interaction in the economy, not politics. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.