EU gas spending tripled in 2022

European Union (EU) spending on the purchase of liquefied and pipeline gas in 2022 increased by 3.3 times – up to € 208 billion. The relevant information follows from the calculations of the agency ‘RIA News’ based on Eurostat data.

The EU in 2022 mainly bought gas from 27 countries and spent €208 billion on it, while in 2021 €62.5 billion was spent. Most of the spending (€109.4 billion) fell on liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather than pipeline deliveries (€98.6 billion).

The United States became the largest seller of LNG to Europe last year. Spending on US supplies increased seven-fold to reach €48.4 billion. At the same time, the EU paid a record €47.6 billion for Russian gas in 2022, €16.2 billion of which came from LNG.

Following LNG sales to the EU are Qatar (€16.1 billion), Angola (€4.8 billion), Egypt (€4.8 billion). The top ten suppliers are Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, and Cameroon, which together account for €17.3 billion of EU spending on LNG.

Russia leads in terms of revenues from the sale of pipeline gas. EU spending on this item has grown to a record €31.4 billion over the past decade. Norway is in second place (€21.1 billion), Algeria is in third place (€17.7 billion). Azerbaijan quadrupled revenues from gas supplies through pipelines to €15.6 billion, while the UK increased 2.8 times to €8.3 billion.

The share of the United States in EU spending on liquefied and pipeline gas in 2022 was 23.4%, Russia – 22.8%, Norway – 11.9%, Algeria – 10.8%, and Qatar – 7.7%.

Earlier, on March 10, the price of gas in Europe exceeded $550 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. On this day, April futures on the TTF index opened trading at $515 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. In the future, the cost increased to $551.6 per 1 thousand cubic meters. m, up 15.4% from the previous day.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on March 9 predicted a difficult year for the EU without Russian gas supplies. The European Commission will propose to extend the agreement on reducing fuel consumption by 15%.

On February 13, the European Commission warned of a possible shortage of gas in the EU next winter. This forecast was published on the website of the European Commission. It was explained by high domestic demand and the impossibility in the context of geopolitical tensions to exclude the possibility of a shortage.

Prior to that, on December 19, 2022, the European Union agreed on a decision to introduce a ceiling on prices for Russian oil products. It went into effect on February 5th. The decision will be valid for one year. By November 1, 2023, the European Commission must evaluate the operation of the mechanism, taking into account the situation with gas supplies.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022.