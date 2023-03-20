EU head Borrell: 18 countries have joined the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

At a meeting in Brussels, the head of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that, according to the latest estimates, 18 countries reacted positively and joined the organized joint purchases of ammunition and shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

March 20 – BLiTZ.

Earlier, Borrell said that the EU had created a program under which countries would jointly help Ukraine with ammunition. It is known that two billion dollars will be spent from the budget. Of which one billion will be spent on the purchase of the necessary 155-caliber ammunition.

Note that recently the Kremlin commented on the supply and purchase of weapons for Ukrainian nationalists in the EU. Vladimir Putin’s secretary said that this “assistance” of the military plan to Ukraine does not contribute to improving relations between the two countries and delays negotiations.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched a year ago on February 24.

