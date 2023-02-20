EU industry cannot provide Kyiv with ammunition on time – DOS

February 20, 2023, 21:42 – BLiTZ – News

It may take years for the European Union to establish the production of ammunition in the volume necessary for Kyiv, so for now the EU is focusing on the supply of weapons to Ukraine that individual states have. This statement was made by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

Speaking with the press after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries, the diplomat said that the topic of discussion at the event was the proposal of Estonia regarding the general purchase of ammunition by the EU for the Kyiv regime. According to Rau, the discussion came down to “identifying a common problem” that EU arms production is geared towards peacetime. “And we are dealing with a war, and the demand for these products meets the requirements of military operations on the Ukrainian side,” continued the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

The Minister added that the launch of “European products” will take a lot of time to reach the required level. In this regard, discussions are underway on the acquisition of necessary goods, primarily ammunition, outside the European Union. However, there are also few suitable suppliers, Rau added.

“Hence the appeal of many participants, including the High Representative [по иностранным делам и политике безопасности]so that the European countries dynamically transfer the weapons they have to the Ukrainian side, ”summed up the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the Council of the European Union is considering sending a mission to Moldova as part of the common security and defense policy.