February 24, 2023, 01:59 – BLiTZ – News

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, pointed to the fact that the European Union had to put up with the Nord Stream attacks in order not to anger the United States.

From the point of view presented by him as part of his speech before the Security Council of the organization, it follows that the European region has never had to humiliate itself so much before the American government.

“Things have come to the point that in Brussels they silently swallowed the blowing up of the main gas pipeline by their closest ally, which was paid for, among other things, by European investors,” reads the text of his statement.

The diplomat pointed to the fact that embarrassing facts are constantly withheld in order not to get a response from the United States.

Recall that the government led by the leader of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, argued the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines with their desire to force the European region and further help the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Attention is drawn to the fact that this was the main objective of these steps. The American side is watching to ensure that the European powers do not stop in their shipments of weapons, which are a proxy confrontation with the Russian Federation.