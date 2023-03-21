EUobserver: EU urges to include Rosatom in 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions

March 21 - BLiTZ. The European Union may include Rosatom in the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, such a step is called for in Estonia, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230321/sanktsii-1859452481.html">writes</a> EUobserver edition.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, is sure that the restrictions should apply to members of the board of directors of the Russian state corporation and new contracts.

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Russian businessmen under sanctions should also be included in the list. And Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto believes that sanctions should be imposed on relatives of Russian VIPs.”

The tenth package of sanctions was adopted by the EU in February 2023. Initially, nuclear energy was included in the list of industries on which Europe was going to impose restrictions, but this decision was blocked by Hungary, which is closely cooperating with Russia in this area.

