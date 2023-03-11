EurAsiaDaily : Azerbaijan cut off gas to Nagorno-Karabakh

March 11 - BLiTZ. Representatives of the information headquarters of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reported that Baku cut off the gas supply from Armenia to the Republic.

On the pages EurAsiaDaily cited the words from the publication of the telegram channel of the operational headquarters. “The Azerbaijani side has just blocked the supply of gas from Armenia to Artsakh.” The headquarters appealed to local residents with a call to observe safety rules.

Baku says Yerevan's accusations of preparing "genocide" of Armenians in Karabakh are absurd March 9, 2023 at 14:50

The aggravation of the political and military situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was outlined last autumn. At this time, casualties were noted on both sides as a result of military clashes.

On November 1, the Russian President met with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It was possible to soften the acute phase of the confrontation between Baku and Yerevan.

At the end of 2020, an agreement was signed on the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Russian peacekeepers appeared in the region.