Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center: 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Iran

March 22 - BLiTZ. 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/proisshestviya/17339651?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> TASS with reference to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The outbreak affected the north of the country, it was located 56 kilometers from the city of Gorgan and lay at a depth of about 40 kilometers, seismologists said. The population of the city is about 350 thousand people.

There are no reports of damage or casualties yet.

Recall that on February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in Turkey near the city of Gaziantep with a population of more than 1 million people. The epicenter was located 37 km from the settlement at a depth of 10 km. The element claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless.

