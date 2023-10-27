EuroNews further exposes Hamas patron jihadist terrorist Zulkarnair Saer

Following publication of series of investigative reports in Blitz exposing notorious activities of a jihadist terrorist and Hamas patron, Europe’s leading and most-influential multi-media news channel EuroNews, through a report titled ‘Cryptocurrency, drugs, money laundering: a Hungarian thread in the funding of Hamas’ has further exposed dangerous activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, who after being deported from Hungary landed in the United Kingdom and sought asylum has been funding and promoting pro-Hamas and anti-Israel and anti-Israel rallies in London has turned into a potential threat to Britain’s national security while in the recent past this jihadist terrorist threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh and termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a “terrorist group”, gave instigation against Hindus and branded RSS leaders as “top terrorists”. This notorious jihadist terrorist has been plotting attacks on Israeli embassy as well as Jewish synagogues, homes and business establishments, while he also reportedly is plotting attacks on Jewish community members in Britain.

According to Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (TRAC), which is one of the most comprehensive compendiums of information and analysis of terrorist groups and activities in the world, jihadist Zulkarnain Saer Khan threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned here that, EuroNews is Europe’s leading international news channel, providing global, multilingual news with a European perspective to over 400 million homes in 160 countries. With 12 cross-platform language editions, including 9 distinct TV editions, EuroNews strives to provide its viewers and readers with a variety of viewpoints while remaining grounded in factual reporting. Every month over 145 million people reach Euro News site for accurate reports, analysis and information on issues related to Europe and the world. It is currently available in 17 languages with another channel named AfricaNews.

EuroNews has 11 offices around the world and has 21 million followers across all social media platforms. On average 145 million people reach EuroNews every month.

EuroNews in its report said:

…Even more interesting is the cooperation of Hamas with a jihadist named Zulkarnain Saer, who also appears in the records as Zulkarnain Saer Khan, Zulkarnain Sami, or Tanvir Sadat, and who sometimes calls himself a fact-finding journalist from Bangladesh and a researcher-analyst for the Al-Jazeera news channel in Qatar.

According to Weekly Blitz, Zulkarnain Saer not only has four Bangladeshi passports, but also a Hungarian identity card (number 000529284).

Saer/Sami operated several restaurants in Budapest, including VIII. district Curry House Indian restaurant. According to newspaper reports, the man was engaged in illegal activities under the guise of operating restaurants. His restaurants in the Hungarian capital are said to be a meeting point for people connected to illegal activities (money laundering, drug trafficking).

On May 20, 2022, Zulkarnain Saer founded a company called SAMS INC LTD in the United Kingdom, mainly to transfer his illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, money laundering and contact with various terrorist organizations, from Hungary to the United Kingdom, writes the fact sheet.

On September 24, 2016, a large explosion rocked downtown Budapest and seriously injured two police officers, the paper reminds. In 2019, the perpetrator of the Teréz körút bombing, P. László, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the second degree by the Capital Court.

The paper now writes: the plan for the terrorist attack “was finalized by some Muslim terrorists weeks before at the Curry House”. There has been no reference to this thread so far in this case. By the way, according to the newspaper, Saer was expelled from Hungary due to extortion and his relationship with Shahid Uddin Khan, a terrorist financier wanted by Interpol.

Saer has since funded and supported pro-Hamas and anti-Israel rallies in London, and has become a potential threat to British national security, allegedly planning attacks on the Israeli embassy, ​​synagogues and business establishments, according to an article in the Hindu Post the other day.

Following publication of the report in EuroNews, MSN News as well as several European news outlets including Privatkopo, Fuhu, Nemzeti and others have also published this report exposing jihadist terrorist Zulkarnain Saer.

Indian news portal Hindu Post in an article titled “From Gaza to London, story of Qassem Sawalha and Zulkarnain Sami” has provided bone-chilling information on notorious activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat.

While Hamas and Palestinian terrorists are seen as savages, animals, and butchers by majority of the people in the world, radical Muslims, jihadists, terrorists and their cohorts are trying to falsely play victim cards and giving incitement of waging jihad against Jews in Israel and throughout the world.

Commenting on jihadist terrorist Zulkarnain Saer Sami, a Jewish journalist in Stockholm said, “This is a very disturbing, alarming and worrisome news. I hope, authorities in London shall immediately take stern measures against this jihadist terrorist and extradite him for the sake of national security. Britain should not harbor such dangerously anti-Semite and Jew-hating individuals”.