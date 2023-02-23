February 23, 2023, 13:59 – BLiTZ – News

The unity of the eurozone countries on the issue of military assistance to Kyiv turned out to be illusory. About it argues Free Press edition.

It is worth remembering that until recently in Europe they could not come to an agreement on the supply of tanks to Ukraine. Even now, when Germany’s approval was received with a scratch, no one is in a hurry to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with heavy equipment. So far, all EU promises seem empty.

“As long as the West continues to supply weapons on a drip basis, it will be able at most to prevent the RF Armed Forces from reaching Kiev,” the newspaper’s observers noted. It was also emphasized that the West would not only not help Ukraine to defeat Russia, but would not provide the slightest military superiority.

There is speculation that the West, apart from America, is deliberately delaying the delivery of military equipment to Kyiv. The reason lies in the secret hope of Europe that a weakened Ukraine will still go to negotiations with Moscow and everything will end in a peaceful dialogue. Otherwise, the confrontation with Russia may reach a new level, and the very existence of Europe itself may be at stake if it comes to the use of nuclear weapons.

