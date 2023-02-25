Europe predicted a new energy crisis due to a sharp cooling – News

February 25, 2023, 11:03 – BLiTZ – News Given the relatively successful winter heating season in the EU, a cold snap in Western Europe could trigger a renewed energy crisis. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the forecasts of analysts at Maxar Technologies Inc.

The decrease in average temperatures will affect the growth in demand for natural gas, which means that states will have to increase withdrawals from underground storage facilities (UGS).

Previously, the weather in Europe was relatively favorable, which allowed the states of the region to save significant amounts of gas stored in local UGSFs. But with the advent of cold weather in Western Europe, the situation can change dramatically, the article says.

“An unexpected and sharp cooling in Western Europe may affect the volume of natural gas consumption. According to weather forecasts, on Monday the air temperature in London will be 5.2 C below the norm, and on Tuesday – by 7.2, ”the newspaper writes.

Bad weather next week could affect the north of Germany, snow is forecast in these areas. In addition, a snow storm is expected in the UK. At the same time, snow showers are likely to occur in Europe, the note says.

The Kazakh company QazaqGaz and Gazprom intend to discuss a project for a possible gasification of the eastern part of Kazakhstan. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.