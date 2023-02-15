Europe warned of the risk of a new wave of refugees after earthquakes

Any difficult situation in Syria threatens with a wave of migration to Western countries. This is what the earthquake that happened in the country can lead to. Political analyst Alexander Asafov stated this on Wednesday, February 15.

“Obviously, people left homeless may try to migrate somewhere in order to save their lives, the lives and health of their loved ones. Of course, much here depends on Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his relationship with the West: whether he will create new tools to influence Europe using refugees for this is a big question,” Asafov said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

He recalled that it was Turkey that had always been the regulator of the flow of migrants to Europe and that it had repeatedly blackmailed Western states. At the same time, Erdogan currently has other levers of pressure related to Sweden’s entry into NATO, Asafov noted.

The expert noted that the current situation for Turkey and for Erdogan himself is also difficult.

“Therefore, it is possible that refugees may go to the EU spontaneously and uncontrollably, which is fraught with great difficulties for states. Of course, there is a possibility of a repeat of the migration crisis of 2015, which will have its own political consequences, because the last crisis, let me remind you, led to the emergence of a new political force in Germany,” he said.

On the eve of the head of the European Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, called the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the worst natural disaster in the region over the past 100 years, reports NSN. According to Kluge, 26 million people in both countries are in need of humanitarian assistance.

He also noted the difficult situation with the provision of medical care in Turkey. According to him, about 80,000 people in the country are in hospitals, which creates a burden on the healthcare system, the TV channel reports.360“. At the same time, medical facilities were also affected by earthquakes. In this regard, WHO initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams in the European Region in the history of the organization.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. The latest figures put the death toll in Turkey at 35,418. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in Syria, a natural disaster claimed the lives of 8.5 thousand people.

On February 15, health experts warned of the threat of secondary effects from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Thus, the southeast of the Turkish region may become the epicenter of the spread of cholera. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care.

A day earlier, Assistant Minister of Health of Russia Alexei Kuznetsov said that a team of doctors from the country’s leading federal clinics had helped almost 850 earthquake victims in Turkey in a week. It is noted that a group of doctors, including traumatologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, worked as part of the hospital together with doctors from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the search and rescue operation after the earthquake in the country will last until the last survivor is removed from the rubble. At the same time, the number of personnel directly involved in search and rescue operations exceeded 35 thousand people. Also in use are 12,335 construction vehicles, 76 aircraft and 26 ships.

