February 13, 2023, 09:26 – BLiTZ – News War correspondents from France arrived in Donbass to shoot the film, where they ended up at the location of the Russian unit in the Kremennaya and Svatovo regions.

While on the front line, the journalists were hit by a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation helped them escape. This incident served as the basis for Régis Le Sommier’s painting “They Are Ready to Accept Death”.

Columnist Elena Karaeva, in an article for RIA Novosti, said that Russia tried to avoid the conflict in any way, but the West left her no choice with her actions. A year after the start of the special operation, it became obvious that no one planned to negotiate with Moscow and try to solve problems peacefully.

“Wishing to defeat Russia by proxy, there is no other option than the supply of a triple armada – heavy tanks, long-range air defense systems and fighters. It is on the podium and in a beautiful hall that you can speak using abstractions, and the army business is concrete and has its own laws, ”he said.

The journalist added that tough anti-Russian sanctions could not shake the country’s economy, but at the same time caused great problems for the population of Europe.

Earlier, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said that if he was still in office, he would not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

