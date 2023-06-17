Evacuation of 2464 tourists including 60 students stranded in North Sikkim begins

Mangan, June 17 (Hindustan Times). Under the guidance of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Mangan District Administration, led by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chhetri, started the work of evacuation of stranded students and tourists at 11 am today.

Road connectivity has been cut off at Chungthang in Mangan district of North Sikkim due to incessant rains for the last three days. Due to this, 2,464 tourists including 60 students of Namchi College in South Sikkim are stranded in Lachen and Lachung.

The district administration was continuously directed by the state government and all the preparations were done on the evening of 16th June. Representatives of QRT (DDMA), Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency have been deployed for evacuation work.

19 buses along with 70 small vehicles have been deployed for this relief work. Till the time of writing, 123 passengers/tourists in three buses and 2 light vehicles have been evacuated and taken towards Gangtok. Two temporary small bridges have been built over the landslide area by the local people and panchayats.