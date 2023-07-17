Even after 75 years of independence, the people of this Jharkhand village light up the night like a primitive man.

Nageshwar, Lalpania (Bokaro) : India has completed 75 years of independence. in country of freedom amrit kaal It is being celebrated, but even today there is a village in Jharkhand where people live like primitive humans. Especially at night. Even today electricity has not reached this village of Bokaro district. Electricity did not reach the homes of the people of Asnapani, a remote Santali-dominated village of Siyari Panchayat of Gomiya block of the district. Tenughat Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is 10 kilometers away from this village. Electricity is produced in this power project and the whole of Jharkhand is being illuminated by it. But, the villagers of Asnapani are still spending the nights in the light of Dhibri. They are forced to light up the nights by burning wood.

Villagers are in darkness for three years in Kashitand

Birhor Dera village near Asnapani and Electricity in Kashitand has reached, but due to technical fault, the villagers are forced to live in darkness for the last three years. It is not that the people’s representatives are not aware of this, yet the problem is not being resolved. About 300 population lives in three villages. There are about 25 houses in Asnapani village, 20 houses in Birhor Dera and 20 houses in Kashitand village.

Sameer Kumar, I. Electricity Division, Tenughat Department is serious about restoring electricity in all the three villages. DPR for both solar and cable system for Asnapani has been prepared and sent for approval. Efforts are on to remove technical glitches in Kashitand and Birhor Dera. Being a forest area, trouble is coming. Transformers in bad condition for three years.

300 people of Santal family gave up hope of electricity

About 300 people live here. The people of these villages have now given up hope of restoration of electricity. The problem before the villagers is that kerosene has become very expensive and is not even available in the market. In such a situation, people light the fire by burning dry wood.

Dr. Lambodar Mahto, MLA, Gomia Energy department is in charge of the Chief Minister himself and there is no electricity in three Santal dominated villages of Gomia. This is sad. I raised the matter in every meeting and assembly of the district. Nothing happened till now. I will raise this matter again in the monsoon session and draw the attention of the government.

Electricity Department said – Efforts are being made to restore electricity

Officials of the Electricity Department say that emphasis is being laid towards restoring electricity from the solar system. At the same time, the villagers say that they have been hearing for the past one year that their village will get electricity from solar energy, but nothing has happened so far.

Fear of poisonous creatures remains in the night: villagers

The villagers say that the people of the Santali family keep searching for dry wood every day, so that by burning it at night, they can light up the house. They have to face a lot of problems in this rainy season. The fear of poisonous creatures haunts you at night. Even dry wood is not available during the rainy season. The villagers have appealed to the government that if electricity is not being restored, then at least kerosene should be provided to them at an affordable rate, so that at least they can light firewood in the night.

EE said – the department is serious about restoring electricity

Tenughat Electricity Division’s Executive Engineer (EE) Sameer Kumar said that the department is serious about restoring electricity in all the three villages. For Asnapani, DPR for both solar and cable system has been prepared and sent for approval. Efforts are on to rectify the technical glitches in Kashitand and Birhor Dera. Being a forest area, there is some difficulty in working here.

Will attract the attention of the government in the monsoon session: MLA

On the other hand, MLA from Gomia and AJSU leader Dr. Lambodar Mahato said that the Energy Department is the responsibility of the Chief Minister himself and there is no electricity in three Santal-dominated villages of Gomia. this is very sad. I have raised the matter in every meeting and assembly of the district. I will raise the matter once again in the monsoon session and draw the attention of the government towards it.

