Even after five years of marriage in Bihar, women are victims of domestic violence, 27 cases registered in Patna in a month

Patna. Victims come to the women’s police station to give applications for domestic violence, dowry harassment and other cases. In the last one month, there have been 27 cases of domestic violence. In most of these cases, the victims have been victims of domestic violence within five years of their marriage. Police Station Officer Kishori Sahchari said that the victims who applied said that they are tortured mentally and physically by their husbands and in-laws. When both the parties are counselled, it is found that wife does not cook food in time, husband and wife talk on phone for a long time, husband comes late from office, does not listen to in-laws Other things are included. In some cases, the applicants say that the husband does not take them out on vacation. In such cases, most of the counseling is done. And in four-five cases FIR is registered.

So many cases were registered in the last one year

Data is made about the cases that happen every year in the women’s police station. From January to December 2022, 154 cases including 30 cases of harassment of women, 73 of dowry harassment, 28 of rape, 10 of POCSO and 13 miscellaneous cases have been registered in the women’s police station. While 129 charge sheets have been filed.

Case 1 : Vimla (fictitious name) has been married for four years. Everything was fine for the first two years, but after that the husband’s behavior started changing. After coming from office, they talk on the phone continuously. On asking, he avoids saying that it is office. One day when she tried to check her husband’s phone, they snatched the phone from her and fought. After this, she has given an application in the women’s police station. Both have been called for counseling next week.

Case 2 : While giving the application, Seema (fictitious name) told that they have been married for five years and have a child. Whenever she talks to her parents, her husband gets angry. Do not talk for several days. On repeated questioning, they quarreled and talked about going to their maternal home. Distressed, she applied to the women’s police station. In counselling, the husband told that his wife tells everything to her parents. Counseling is going on for both the parties.