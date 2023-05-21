'Even after losing everything at the age of 26, he...' Manoj Bajpayee said a big thing remembering the struggle of Shahrukh Khan

powerful actors of bollywood Manoj Bajpayee Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’ (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) is going to be released on G5. The audience of the film will once again get to see the best acting of Manoj. Manoj is actively engaged in its promotion. Meanwhile, in an interview, he talked about the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he respects him a lot.

Manoj Bajpayee talked about Shahrukh Khan

Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’ is all set to release on Zee5 on 23 May 2023. Manoj Bajepayee talked to The Lallantop on many topics. Meanwhile, he also told about the difficulties faced by Shah Rukh Khan during his initial days in the film industry. The actor said, I am very happy to see him at that stage. The kind of world he built for himself.

‘A man whose 26 years…’

Manoj Bajpayee further said, a person whose whole family was ruined at the age of 26, but he did not give up and built his new world. Create your family. Made such a big name, respect for myself. The actor further said, I respect because I was only around him who saw all this happening. When you see someone coming up from the bottom… how low he had gone and how far he reached.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty shared VIDEO, the show will start on TV from this day, note the date

‘When you this thing…’

Manoj Bajpayee further said, when you see this thing closely then only you can appreciate it. I will always have respect for him. There can never be any bitterness for me for Shahrukh, because I know where he was and where he reached. Please tell that both have worked in ‘Veer Zara’. Please tell that Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Pathan. In his upcoming film, he will be seen in Jawan and Danki.