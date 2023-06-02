Even before this, 80-year-old US President Joe Biden has stumbled and fallen, know what happened this time

Joe Biden Falls On Stage

US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell on stage during a program at the US Air Force Academy, whose video is going viral on social media. However, during this he did not get any injury. Giving clarification on this, Biden said that he had collided with a bag of sand.

It is being told that the US President was greeting graduates by shaking hands on the stage of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs when he stumbled and fell when he turned to go to his seat. After this, an Air Force officer and two members of the US Secret Service picked him up and helped him to the seat. Due to the fall of the President, the people present in the program started looking at him worriedly.

Let us tell you that the President of America Joe Biden is 80 years old and he is the oldest President in the history of America. He spoke to the media after returning to the White House and said that I had hit a sandbag.

It is being told that two black bags of sand were kept on the stage to support the teleprompter. These teleprompters were to be used by Biden and other speakers of the program. White House communications director Ben Labolt tweeted after the incident, he (Biden) is fine. A bag full of sand was kept on the platform.

Let us discuss here that the incidents of faltering of US President Joe Biden have happened earlier also and due to this political rivals have been raising questions about his age and health whether Biden is healthy to occupy the top position of the country. Biden has said that he wants to try his luck in the 2024 elections as well.

The US President’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said after his examination in February that Biden is a healthy and agile 80-year-old man, who is perfect for efficiently carrying out the responsibilities of the presidency.