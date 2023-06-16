Even UP will not be spared from the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy, it will move ahead from the north-west region, know what will happen then?

Lucknow. Due to Cyclone Biparjoy, rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh in the next four days. According to weather forecast agency Skymet, Cyclone Biparjoy, after making landfall, will lose its intensity and move through southwest Rajasthan before moving northeast. According to meteorologists, it will be close to north-west Uttar Pradesh by June 18-19. Light to moderate rain will occur at these places. The wind speed is expected to be 30-40 kmph. Scientists say that whenever a cyclone forms in the Bay of Bengal, it has a tendency to move in the north-west direction, which increases the rainfall activity over the Indian mainland on the east coast.

Heat wave very likely in western UP

The weather is remaining dry over the state. Heat wave conditions and warm nights are observed at isolated places. There is no significant change in day temperature over East UP. Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj divisions recorded above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) and above normal (1.6°C to 3.1°C) temperatures in Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi and Meerut divisions. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 44.5 degree Celsius in Prayagraj. The weather is likely to remain dry in East UP on Friday. There is a possibility of heat wave in the districts of West UP. There is a possibility of lightning in deserted places with thunderstorms in East UP.

