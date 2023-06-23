Every building will be registered, CM Yogi said this big thing about every construction related to infrastructure

Lucknow. Every construction related to infrastructure will be registered in Uttar Pradesh. The government will create a data bank of the construction work to be done in the cities and villages. With this arrangement, the safety of the construction works to be registered will be guaranteed. In case of an accident during or after the registered construction works, the victim will be given the benefit of insurance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given this instruction in a meeting on Friday. The orders of the CM are that the construction work in the state should be done only on barren and infertile land. Construction work should not be done on agricultural land.

Trade show organized on the lines of UP Global Investors Summit

While reviewing the construction sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 54 lakh houses have been constructed for the poor in the state. Directing the officers, they said that registration of all types of construction works must be done on the lines of birth and death registration. Use technology for this. The Chief Minister directed the officials regarding the UP International Trade Show to be held in Greater Noida in September. The trade show should be organized on a large scale on the lines of the UP Global Investors Summit.

Tourists will be accurately assessed

UP has been the state providing maximum number of teachers to the whole country. Opening a school has been considered a sacred task in our country. Great men like Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Baba Raghavdas, Mahant Digvijaynath built big educational institutions considering education as a sacred work. The state has to be established as the hub of education. At the same time, the CM said that the entire mechanism should be prepared for accurate assessment of the tourists coming to the state. Use AI technology if needed.