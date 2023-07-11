Every person in Bihar is drinking 400 grams of milk daily, sales of milk increased to 1.41 lakh liters per day

Manoj Kumar, Patna. There has been a tremendous increase in the sale of milk in Bihar this year as compared to the last seven. The sale of 1.41 lakh liters of milk has increased in the state this year from last year. This year, 19.20 lakh liters of milk has been sold daily in the three months of April, May and June. In the last year 2022-23, 17.79 lakh liters of milk was sold. 17.14 lakh liters of milk was sold in the year 2021-22, 15.21 lakh in the year 2020-21, 15.06 lakh in the year 2019-20, 14.38 lakh in the year 2018-19 and 14.55 lakh liters per day in the year 2017-18.

Milk collection also increased by two lakh kg per day

There has also been an increase in milk collection through milk producer cooperative societies. This year 18.50 lakh kg milk has been collected daily. Earlier in the year 2022-23, 16.63 kg milk was collected per day. In the last four years, the maximum milk collection has been done this year. Earlier in the year 2018-19, 19.31 lakh kg milk was collected per day.

Got 14 crores to open 1000 committees

Earlier milk production was less in April, May and June. Milk production was affected due to heat and lack of fodder. With the opening of committees, milk is now being collected from village to village. Now 28250 milk producers cooperative societies are functioning in the entire state. Apart from this, now 1000 more committees are to be opened. 14 crores will be spent on this.

Multi Modal Transport Hub being built on four acres near Patna GPO, there will be facility in traffic operations

400 grams of milk is being consumed per person of the state

In Bihar now one person is drinking 400 grams of milk per day. In the year 2006, a person in the state was drinking 154 grams of milk per day. The national average of drinking milk per person per day is 444 grams. At the same time, Bihar has gone ahead of the national average in milk production. The average of milk production in Bihar is 7.3 per cent, while the national average is only 5.29 per cent.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOgr-VQwjxU)