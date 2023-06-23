Everyone aboard the missing submarine died, tourists went to see the wreckage of Titanic

Boston, 23 June (Hindustan). All aboard the Titanic submarine to see the wreckage of the Titanic ship have died. This submarine went missing in the North Atlantic. Wreckage of the missing submarine was found near the Titanic ship during the search operation. The US Coast Guard has given this information.

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told a news conference that search instruments on the Titan submersible did not hear any explosions, which is believed to have killed all aboard the submersible.

All equipment was present during the search operation

Mauger said that when we were conducting its search operation, we had listening devices all over the water. However, no explosions were heard from the device. He further said that we will continue to collect the information that is out there.

The search operation was carried out by the US Coast Guard, Canadian military aircraft, French ships and teleguided robots. The US Coast Guard and the company said the submarine had a four-day oxygen supply when it lost contact at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday.

At the same time, the submarine operator company Oceangate said in a statement that all five people aboard the ship, including the company’s CEO Stockton Rush, have died. It is known that a total of five people including British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani billionaire Prince Dawood and his son Suleman were aboard the missing submarine.