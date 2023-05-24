Everyone in America wants to meet Modi, calling Biden

Washington, May 24 (Hindustan). Tremendous enthusiasm is coming out here regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America. Everyone in America wants to meet Prime Minister Modi and for this people are calling US President Joe Biden.

US President’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre informed that people in America are very excited about the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Everyone wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this, people are making every possible effort, even calling US President Joe Biden and expressing their desire to meet Narendra Modi.

It has been further said that Indian Americans are requesting to meet Modi in large numbers, Members of Parliament and people from the corporate sector are also continuously demanding invitations expressing their desire to meet Modi. This is a good thing and shows how important it is for the US to have a partnership with India.

Jean Pierre said that President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden look forward to welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting a state dinner for PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the two countries, which binds America, Americans and clearly Indians together. So it is very important for the US President. The visit will also reinforce the US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnerships, including in defense, clean energy, and space.