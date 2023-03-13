“Everything, Everywhere” won the Oscar for Best Screenplay

March 13 - BLiTZ. The American Film Academy recognized the film "Everything, everywhere and at once" as the best world masterpiece of the past year. This film received the main film award at the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place these minutes in Los Angeles.

According to a release posted on the Academy’s website, in addition to the main award, the film won several awards – for best director, two best roles – male and female, as well as for the best work of editing and screenwriting.

Earlier it was reported that the picture Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro was recognized as the best animated film of the last year.

