Everything is going for the best – Clairvoyant gave a forecast for the coming years – News

February 15, 2023, 13:10 – BLiTZ – News Only lazy people do not talk about the transition of the world to a new phase today. Speech that the mercantile and anti-human era of the Kali Yuga, described in many sacred treatises, is ending, is heard from everywhere. Esotericists and philosophers of the 20th century wrote about this, thinkers of our time argued. But it seems that everything happens exactly as described by the great sages.

Galina Yanko, a clairvoyant and tarot reader, told the correspondent of the BLiTZ about what changes await humanity and our era in the coming years.

According to her, in the period from 2025 to 2027, there will be really big changes in the world.

“We will come to peace and unity”

“In 2025 we will come to an agreement and peace. This will be the year that will complete the cycle of destruction, and we will finally come to peace and unity. But 2026 is the beginning of a new cycle. The number of this year is one, and this means that there will be a new stage of development, people will gain a new meaning in life, and new relationships will begin that will be built on creation, ”the clairvoyant is sure.

In 2027, according to Yanko, global changes await humanity. She called this year the time of information.

“The number of 2027 is 11, and this is a serious entry into a new information field. No, the institutions of medicine, the police, and so on, as many say, will not disappear in our country. But they will be newer and more advanced,” the specialist said.

The tarologist reminded that new information is already being given, but it is not available to everyone.

“Our minds are clouded right now. There is so much unnecessary information around that we cannot soberly evaluate what comes to us. ”

“Not everyone can recognize her. Our brains and minds are clouded right now. There is so much unnecessary information around that we cannot soberly evaluate what comes to us. From 2025 to 2027 there will be many turning points, changes that will all be directed to the better. At the same time, people will also grow and accept what they are given, ”Yanko is sure.

According to the clairvoyant, the world will change for the better thanks to people.

