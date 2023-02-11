Everything is like with people: how to distinguish neural network drawings from the works of artists

Vietnamese artist Ben Moran has been kicked out of the popular art community r/Art on Reddit after posting a drawing he spent about 100 hours on. They considered that the man uploaded an image generated by a neural network. Experts agree that the problem of mixing works created by man and artificial intelligence is becoming more acute today. Izvestia understood how to distinguish drawings and why it is important.

Wasted labor

At the end of December, 30-year-old Minh Anh Nguyen Hoang, better known by the pseudonym Ben Moran, painted cover for a fantasy novel and decided to share the result. On a forum with 22 million subscribers, he published his painting “The Muse in the War Zone”, which depicts the main character of the series “Under Dragon Eyes Moons”.

But the reaction of the moderators to the drawing was unexpected: they marked the image as created by artificial intelligence. The artist filed a complaint and offered to provide the original image file for review. The author said that the drawing was one of four options for the cover and he worked on it for a total of about five days. He was promised $500 for the cover.

Photo: r/Art

Artwork by Minh Anh Nguyen Hoang

However, the moderator refused to believe Moran and advised him to “find a different style”. “Even if you drew it yourself, the picture would still be deleted, because it is clearly inspired by artificial intelligence. Sorry, this is how the world works, ”said the representative of the site.

Mixed feelings

The story of Moran’s blocking quickly gained popularity on the Web. The artists staged a protest on Reddit: they began to post images with a sign that r/Art mistakenly bans artists and requires a change in style. And ordinary users argue about whether it is possible to determine at a glance where the real image is, and where the “drawing” of the neural network is.

Moran himself said that the situation caused him mixed feelings. On the one hand, he was flattered, and on the other, upset.

“Artificial intelligence learns from the best, so being compared to it means my work is good. But at the same time, this is a devaluation of my work: after all, it was a long and hard work, and they kind of told me that I was just a random guy who typed a few words in the program and got a picture, ”said the Vietnamese artist.

Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

He added that he does not expect any apology from the art platform (as many artists demanded in the comments), but simply wants to be able to exhibit his work on the Web – without fear that they will be blocked again. And he intends to “defend his right to remain a human artist.”

“Therefore, I am wary of how artificial intelligence develops. I’m afraid that all artists will simply lose their passion for creating paintings, ”admitted Moran.

Meanwhile, the r/Art administrators eventually admitted their mistake. They noted that the moderators are unpaid volunteers who “also have bad days and sometimes say something in the heat of the moment.” At the same time, the community noted that they consider it right to block suspicious works – otherwise there will be people who will actually publish them, passing them off as their own. And this can become a trend that will really hurt the artists.

Future technologies

Neural networks capable of generating realistic images are considered one of the most promising areas in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) research. According to the director of the Artezio development center Dmitry Parshin, this area of ​​machine learning began to be explored only a few years ago – in 2014-2015.

At the same time, commercially applicable results appeared only some time later, depending on the task. For example, the creation of realistic images of faces was achieved in 2018, and the creation of realistic images of landscapes (this is more difficult) in 2019.

At the same time, the more actively neural networks develop, the more difficult it becomes to distinguish their “creations” from the work of ordinary people. As Dmitry Ivankov, head of the computer vision laboratory at Kontur, explains, it is especially important to be able to distinguish generated images from real ones in cases where their use can cause any harm.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

We can talk about both the ethical aspect – for example, issuing the work of a neural network as one’s own, and financial (illegal sale of generated works) or reputational (for example, generating images of famous people for compromising purposes).

In addition, images generated by neural networks can be used by attackers for online fraud – scam, creating profiles on social networks with malicious intent, or phishing mailings.

“Most often, in scam schemes, the victim is promised a large amount of money, an expensive prize, or something free,” says Dmitry Anikin, senior data scientist at Kaspersky Lab. – For greater persuasiveness, such a letter can be accompanied by a photograph of a famous person.

According to Anikin, artificially generated images can also be used to deceive potential victims on dating sites.

— It should be noted that the IT community is well aware of possible problems, so in recent years, experts are increasingly asking the question of developing and observing ethical standards. And not only in the field of image generation, but also in the field of artificial intelligence in general, — Dmitry Ivankov noted.

Arms race

In order to distinguish images created by people from the work of neural networks, so-called AI detectors are used. According to Dmitry Ivankov, most often such detectors are new neural networks trained on already existing generated specific images. However, their common problem is that they quickly become obsolete and lose quality with the advent of new generation methods. In this regard, they need updating and additional training on new data. In addition, not all AI detectors work equally well on specific data.

— The problem is that to determine whether some content was created by a person or a neural network, only another neural network can learn from what some person took and looked at, what the neural network did, and this is the real author, — says the operating director of Dreamdocs.ru Anastasia Petelina.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexei Malgavko

According to the expert, the problem is similar to the war of viruses and antiviruses, which was at one time. After all, the next neural network can always appear, which will make even smarter pictures, hardly distinguishable from human creations. This is a matter of power race: one day it will be very difficult to distinguish what a person did and what a neural network did.

“Already now there is a problem in terms of texts,” says the interlocutor of Izvestia. – There was a story: they tested texts – and users mistook some of the texts that people wrote for materials generated by a neural network. Sooner or later the problem will arise that one will be indistinguishable from the other. Now, of course, the only yardstick is a person who can compare content. And since this is within the power of a person, it means that neural networks can also be trained.

Watch your hands

Although there is no guaranteed way to distinguish an image created by neural networks from human work, there are several factors that can indicate the artificiality of an image.

This can be the same type of background and the largeness of the plan in several pictures, close to ideal, or, conversely, unnatural facial symmetry, distortions in the hair and earlobes, Ekaterina Petrova, director of the Generation S corporate innovation development platform, explains in an interview with Izvestia.

The expert advises to separately pay attention to the quality of drawing hands and fingers. Fingers are one of the most difficult elements to draw: it’s not for nothing that professional artists spend a lot of time learning how to draw a human brush. It is difficult to say how long neural networks will improve the drawing of hands, but at the moment, fingers are one of the most vulnerable places in images generated by artificial intelligence.

Dmitry Parshin recommends paying attention to other small details. Pictures created by neural networks may lack some elements, which is often visible upon close examination. Also, artificial images can have random, out-of-place elements or noise.

Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

“Other typical mistakes are too many teeth or a “missing” look at photographs,” says Ekaterina Petrova. – It is by unnaturally depicted eyes that most often it is possible to recognize a deepfake. However, given the speed with which machine learning technologies are expanding their capabilities, we cannot count on the fact that a person will be able to reliably distinguish an artificial image from a real one.

Another important clue for identifying an AI-generated image is the watermark. The DALL-E 2 neural network places it on every photo that the user downloads from the site. The sign is in the lower right corner of the image, it looks like five squares in yellow, teal, green, red and blue.

According to Vladimir Arlazarov, CEO of Smart Engines, Candidate of Technical Sciences, neural networks can already replace artists and will continue to do so in the future. But this does not apply to all masters, but only to those who write “mediocre works and copies.”

“Artists will have to get down to business seriously, because scientists who want to unravel the mystery of creativity have entered into competition with them,” says Arlazarov. — Of course, for now, neural networks are seriously competing with creative people where there is no need for masterpieces, originality, or simply high quality. This will be especially evident in design, where most of the work is consumer goods. But this is only for now, and if new Van Goghs, Renoirs, Monets, Malevichs, Kandinskys do not appear among the artists, everything will be very deplorable for this profession, because neural networks will not stop in their development.

