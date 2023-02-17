Decisions made by the US authorities could lead to the fact that the conflict on the territory of Ukraine ends in a terrible way, wrote former CIA adviser James Rickards in his article for the publication Daily Reckoning.

“I admit that a desperate Biden will send troops to Western Ukraine. <…> You can imagine what could go wrong. This situation could quickly escalate into a direct war between the US and Russia,” he wrote in a Feb. 14 op-ed.

According to Rickards, the administration of US President Joe Biden has turned the Ukrainian conflict into an existential crisis for the US and NATO, despite the fact that Kyiv has never acted as a fundamentally important interest of Washington. However, as the former adviser noted, the threat of Kyiv leaving is existential for Moscow, which does not intend to give up.

He also noted that Russia is more likely to win the Ukrainian conflict militarily, and all assistance from Western countries can only delay the inevitable end of this confrontation.

“The United States will not stop supplying arms because Joe Biden is afraid of losing face, and his closest advisers, such as Victoria Nuland, have an irrational hatred of Russia,” Rickards concluded.

On February 16, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov said that in Ukraine at the moment there is an unrestrained escalation from Washington and other capitals. At the same time, Ryabkov noted that there is no uncontrolled escalation on the part of Russia, the Russian Federation is acting in a coordinated manner.

Prior to that, on February 7, Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red” lines every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

On February 1, the speaker of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, noted that Kyiv would sit down at the negotiating table if the United States wanted it. According to her, the United States is not interested in ending the conflict, but in its escalation, and increasing the supply of weapons to Kyiv is not a call for peace.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.