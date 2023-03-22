March 22 - BLiTZ. About 200 million dollars (6.7 billion hryvnias) Zelensky earned only on the supply of the armed forces of Ukraine, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/s/The_Kyva">informed</a> in the telegram channel of the ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva with reference to the information of the deputy Geo Leros.

All contracts for the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are won by the only company Progress, according to documents provided by Leros. The company’s management is directly connected with the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, as well as one of his people, Alexander Mironyuk, who had previously been convicted of theft.

Mironyuk had previously found 17 million hryvnias in a mattress, but he managed to justify himself by saying in court that a blind 80-year-old woman had lent him the money, reminded Kiva.

“In 2022, according to independent financial experts, Zelensky’s team stole about $17 billion from financial assistance provided by the West and from the sale of Ukraine’s gold and foreign exchange reserves,” the ex-deputy also adds.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.