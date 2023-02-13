Ex-European Commissioner Verheugen criticized the West for offering Ukraine to join NATO

February 13, 2023, 06:04 – BLiTZ – News The West deliberately crossed a line unacceptable for Russia when it turned 15 years ago to Ukraine with a proposal for NATO membership. The corresponding statement was made on February 12 by the former Vice President of the European Commission and ex-European Commissioner Günther Verheugen. His words were heard in an interview for the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

He noted that in this way Russia’s interests in the field of security were infringed. In addition, Verheugen pointed out that the EU promoted Ukraine’s accession to the European Union without discussing this issue with Moscow.

In addition, the former European Commissioner said that Washington, based on the doctrine of US primacy in the world developed in the 1990s, could not afford to allow the revival of Russia. For the same reason, according to Verheugen, American politicians are suspicious of the rapprochement between Germans and Russians.

Finally, the politician stressed that the West was seriously thinking about turning to Russia with a proposal to join the North Atlantic Alliance. However, the US was not ready to give up its own dominant role in Europe.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine” proposed by the Western states is being discussed in the General Assembly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

