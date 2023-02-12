Ex-Foreign Minister of Cyprus Christodoulidis won the presidential election – DOS

February 12, 2023, 21:22 – BLiTZ – News The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis, won the presidential elections in the republic. This is reported by TASS.

It is noted that Christodoulidis beat his rival, the former chief negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side for a settlement on the island and the former head of the Cypriot mission to the United Nations, Andreas Mavroyannis, in the second round of elections.

After counting 99.5 percent of the votes, it became known that the ex-Foreign Minister was supported by 51.9 percent of the citizens of the country, while 48.1 percent of the Cypriots voted for Mavroyiannis. Thus, Christodoulidis was out of reach for his rival, who had already admitted his defeat.

Recently, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused powers “from Europe to America” ​​of seeking to influence the country’s general elections scheduled for May 14, 2023. The politician said that “vile campaigns” were being waged against him. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

In addition, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently announced its intention to allocate up to two million dollars to a program according to which Serbia’s electoral system will be “improved.” The United States emphasized that the goal of such an initiative is to “increase the level of election integrity”, as well as to promote electoral reform in the Balkan state.

