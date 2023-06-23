Ex-MLA of Gyanpur along with son and nephew charged in gangster, 8 people are accused

Lucknow : The difficulties of Vijay Mishra, former MLA of Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, who is in jail, are not taking the name of reducing. In the gangster’s trial, charges were framed on 8 including former MLA, his son Vishnu Mishra and nephew block chief Digh Manish Mishra. Amid tight security on Friday, former MLA and his nephew Manish Mishra appeared in the court of MP-MLA Subodh Singh. At the same time, son Vishnu Mishra was produced through video conferencing. Summoning the witnesses, the court fixed the next date on July 7.

Former MLA is detained in Agra jail

SP and Nishad Party’s former MLA Vijay Mishra is detained in Agra jail in connection with the property grab of a relative. The administration had registered a gangster case against former MLA, son Vishnu Mishra, nephew Manish, Satish Mishra, close Hanuman Sevak Pandey, Girdhari Pathak, grandson Vikas Mishra, Suresh Kesarwani. Its hearing is going on in the MP-MLA court.

On Friday, in this case, former MLA and nephew Manish Mishra appeared in the court amid tight security. Where the debate between the government and their advocates went on for hours. During the hearing, the court framed charges against 8 people. Witnesses have now been summoned in the case. In which other people are included along with the critic.

Date received in the absence of the investigator in the gang rape case

At the same time, in the case of gang rape, STF’s investigator Amitabh Srivastava did not appear in the court. Summoning the former MLA and son, the court fixed the next date on June 28. Former MLA’s advocate Anand Shukla told that after framing of the charges, now the statements of the witnesses will be recorded. for which they have been summoned.