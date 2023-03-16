March 16 - BLiTZ. Former head of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen made a statement about the former US president. According to Rasmussen, Donald Trump is trying to lead America "in the wrong direction." Trump's course especially concerns Ukrainian issues. Reports "Topwar.ru".

The former secretary general is confident that Donald Trump will lead the world to a global catastrophe. even if he loses the election. At the moment in the US, the two parties have formed a kind of consensus. Many conservative politicians support the Kyiv regime. The pre-election policy of the Republicans will lead to a split in the pro-Ukrainian coalition. Which will naturally complicate a number of Washington’s decisions on Ukrainian issues.

It is important to note that Anders Fogh Rasmussen himself is currently an acting adviser to the Kyiv government. Actively and consistently advocates for an increase in the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

