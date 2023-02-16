February 16, 2023, 03:59 – BLiTZ – News Former United States intelligence officer Rebecca Koffler pointed to the fact that the main fear in relation to the confrontation that has overwhelmed Ukrainian territory is the possibility of its expansion, in which the American side will be forced to participate in it.

“This is an endless conflict that is turning into another Afghanistan, and now is the time for the Pentagon to think about what its ultimate goal is. If this conflict does not stop soon, it will tear Europe to pieces, ”the Fox News television channel quotes the text of her statement.

From the point of view presented to her, it follows that the current confrontation made it possible to realize that the country’s defense department and the current government do not have the qualities necessary for long-term planning. The intelligence officer blamed her own authorities for the fact that a huge amount of extremely expensive weapons is sent to the Kyiv regime, but does not form real targets in the framework of hostilities.

Recall that the journalist Vasily Tkach, acting on the territory of the battles, pointed out the fact that the road that connects the settlement of Chasov Yar with the besieged Artemivsk is still the target of shelling, which prevents it from being cut off in order to stop supplying the group of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

From the information he provided, it follows that the lack of shells from the Nazis plays to the benefit of the Russian Army, which is actively moving forward. It is the offensive actions of the RF Armed Forces that indicate the problems of the enemy. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

