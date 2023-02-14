Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev released – DOS

February 14, 2023, 12:38 – BLiTZ – News Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has been released from a penal colony. It is reported on Tuesday TASS.

The family of the ex-leader of the republic told the agency that he would be at home on February 14. “Released today, now we are going to go home,” the source said.

His relatives, friends and associates came to meet the released man. He served as head of state from 2011-2017.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sent the materials of the Atambaev case for consideration in connection with the revealed circumstances. All travel restrictions have been lifted.

The politician was detained on August 8, 2019 in a residence in the village of Koi-Tash, Chui region. Then his supporters tried to resist the special forces.

Later, Atambayev was charged with several crimes (in the use of violence against law enforcement officers, organizing mass riots, organizing murder, assassination and hostage-taking, corruption and illegal acquisition of land plots.

In the summer of 2020, the former Kyrgyz president was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison (in the case of the illegal release of crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013). In June 2022, Atambaev was acquitted in the case of organizing mass riots in October 2020 in Bishkek.

The new president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, is a brave man with a very complex history. He came to power on a wave of street protests and there is no guarantee that they will not happen again in a year or two. This opinion was expressed to the BLiTZ by Nikolai Topornin, director of the Center for European Information, Candidate of Law, expert of the Coordinating Council of Non-Commercial Organizations of Russia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

